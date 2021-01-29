SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

SAP traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.94. 39,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SAP by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of SAP by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

