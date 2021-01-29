SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.
SAP traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.94. 39,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30.
About SAP
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.
