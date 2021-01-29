Sapien Market Capitalization Reaches $1.35 Million (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Sapien has traded 52.2% higher against the dollar. Sapien has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $6,801.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapien coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapien alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.59 or 0.00799234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00044962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.99 or 0.03914844 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Sapien Profile

Sapien (CRYPTO:SPN) is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

Sapien Coin Trading

Sapien can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapien and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.