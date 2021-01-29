Sapien (SPN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Million

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Sapien has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $219.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapien coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sapien has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapien alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00849844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.98 or 0.04137761 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017539 BTC.

Sapien Profile

Sapien is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

Sapien Coin Trading

Sapien can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapien and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.