Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.56

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.56 and traded as high as $35.13. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) shares last traded at $34.76, with a volume of 293,002 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$14.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.56.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9343225 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s payout ratio is 46.89%.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.