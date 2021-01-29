Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT) Trading Up 5%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) (ETR:SRT) was up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €358.00 ($421.18) and last traded at €358.00 ($421.18). Approximately 4,205 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €341.00 ($401.18).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €342.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €312.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.20.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT.F) Company Profile (ETR:SRT)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

