Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SARTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.00.

SARTF opened at $425.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 0.58. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $214.10 and a 1-year high of $425.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.21.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.