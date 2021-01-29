Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SDMHF remained flat at $$403.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.62. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 12 month low of $144.79 and a 12 month high of $422.75.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

