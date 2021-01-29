Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.55. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 1,172,889 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £63.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.72.

In other Savannah Resources news, insider David Archer sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

