SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%.

NASDAQ:SBFG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

