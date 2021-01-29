Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLRF traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.00. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.09. Schindler has a twelve month low of $192.75 and a twelve month high of $276.00.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.