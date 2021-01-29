Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $200.49

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.49 and traded as low as $199.00. Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 141,277 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £245.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.87.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (SJG.L) (LON:SJG)

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

