Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

SCHE opened at $32.42 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

