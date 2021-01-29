Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $28,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. 48,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,689. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.