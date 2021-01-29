Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,407. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $84.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

