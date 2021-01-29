Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after buying an additional 561,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after buying an additional 482,643 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,226,000. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after buying an additional 281,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after buying an additional 157,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,113. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

