Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,651,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,264,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,734,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.03. 2,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,453. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

