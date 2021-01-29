Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Reduced by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $94.07. 8,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,426. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.