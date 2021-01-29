Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $23,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,603,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 159,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP remained flat at $$62.31 during trading on Friday. 9,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,941. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48.

