Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Update

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on Scientific Industries in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Marcus Frampton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $65,043.00. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCND traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 1,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of -0.01. Scientific Industries has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $12.00.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.27. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Industries will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

