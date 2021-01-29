Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) Short Interest Update

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSCRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,500 shares, a growth of 460.5% from the December 31st total of 147,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSCRF opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61. Score Media and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

