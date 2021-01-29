Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.51% from the company’s current price.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $725.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $28.21.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.