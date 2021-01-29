Scorum Coins Achieves Market Cap of $155,152.08 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Scorum Coins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $155,152.08 and approximately $9,915.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00128982 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00269645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00066467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00035196 BTC.

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

