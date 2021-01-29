Scorum Coins Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,196.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Scorum Coins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market cap of $167,762.50 and approximately $10,196.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00116145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00061468 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00240215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060304 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,809.04 or 0.81720876 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

