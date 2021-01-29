Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) Shares Gap Down to $92.50

Shares of Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $92.50, but opened at $89.00. Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) shares last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 201,304 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.43 million and a PE ratio of -15.59.

In other Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) news, insider Peter G. Hetherington sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total value of £2,280,000 ($2,978,834.60).

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

