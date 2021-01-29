Scotiabank Trims Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Target Price to C$24.00

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.63.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 731,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.07. Real Matters Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.74 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.90.

In other news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total transaction of C$57,869.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,667,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,742,737.14. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,015 in the last three months.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

