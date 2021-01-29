Scotiabank Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$70.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.00.

RCI.B stock traded down C$0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting C$57.99. 705,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$46.81 and a 52 week high of C$66.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

