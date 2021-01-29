Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Insider Patrick Maxwell Buys 6,472 Shares

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) insider Patrick Maxwell purchased 6,472 shares of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,230 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £79,605.60 ($104,005.23).

Shares of SMT stock opened at GBX 1,260 ($16.46) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,216.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,039.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.32 billion and a PE ratio of -370.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 451.80 ($5.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

