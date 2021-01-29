ScPrime Market Capitalization Achieves $3.39 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. ScPrime has a market cap of $3.39 million and $29,483.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00127937 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.00848901 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,054,627 coins and its circulating supply is 32,371,016 coins. ScPrime’s official website is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.