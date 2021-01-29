Scrypta (LYRA) Price Hits $0.0233 on Top Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 142.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 115.6% against the dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $368,850.02 and $168.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00023899 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,617,181 coins and its circulating supply is 15,817,181 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta Coin Trading

Scrypta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

