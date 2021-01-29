Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 64.7% Higher Over Last Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 180.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $396,449.43 and $81.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 64.7% higher against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00022406 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005873 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 79.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001560 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,617,181 coins and its circulating supply is 15,817,181 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Scrypta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

