SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Trading Up 20.1%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares were up 20.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 6,481,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 2,553,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

Get SCWorx alerts:

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 116.09% and a negative net margin of 145.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.