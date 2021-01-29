SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

SCYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SCYX opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.16. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $1,374,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SCYNEXIS stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 427.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of SCYNEXIS worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

