Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Position Lifted by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in SEA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,424,000. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in SEA by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

NYSE:SE opened at $218.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

