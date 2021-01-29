Seaport Global Securities Comments on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the company will earn $5.31 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.79 EPS.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$966.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.83 million.

OSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. CSFB raised Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James downgraded Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.81.

Shares of TSE:OSB opened at C$56.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.49. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. Norbord Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.58.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

