Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The AES in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55.

Get The AES alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

AES stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. 23,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,459,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The AES by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 38.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The AES by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 203,152 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in The AES by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The AES by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,504,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.