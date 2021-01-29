Security National Trust Co. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of Security National Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

DIS stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

