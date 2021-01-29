Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $62.35 and last traded at $62.40. 604,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 350,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12.
About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.
