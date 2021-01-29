Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 290,000 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,675,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

