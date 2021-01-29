Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 26,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,876,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,604,000 after buying an additional 125,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.14. 10,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,804. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.