Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.38. 78,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.04. The firm has a market cap of $167.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

