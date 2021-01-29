Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.68. The stock had a trading volume of 80,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,906. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

