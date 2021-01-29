Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,893,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,919,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,734,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.50. 94,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $354.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.