Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 87,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 51,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.50. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $36.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.