Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.10. 7,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

