Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,690 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.87.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.39. 71,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.92. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

