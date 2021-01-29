Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $8.01 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Garmin by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,222,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,234,000 after buying an additional 159,898 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Garmin by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Garmin by 27.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,399. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.