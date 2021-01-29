Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.35 Million in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 153,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,081,000 after purchasing an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.89. 17,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.