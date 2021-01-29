Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 85,822 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 290.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,822 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.82. The stock had a trading volume of 107,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,572,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

