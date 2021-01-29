Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 1,463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

