Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,033 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.14. The stock had a trading volume of 231,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,059,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $638.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $136.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

